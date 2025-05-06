68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where he is

2 hours 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Monday, May 05 2025 May 5, 2025 May 05, 2025 11:07 PM May 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - The family of a man who went missing in 2020 is offering a $10K reward for information about where he could be - living or otherwise. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Christopher “Do Man” Brewer, 36, was last seen in March 2020. The month prior, he went into the sheriff's Operation Angel drug rehabilitation program and walked away from the facility the second day he was there. People spotted Brewer in Wilmer, Amite and Kentwood during that March, but deputies said there were no more reported sightings afterward. 

"As another Mother’s Day approaches without her son, Tracy Brewer is now offering a $10,000 reward to encourage more cooperation from the community to find her son," the sheriff's office said. 

Trending News

To submit a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-554-5245. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days