Family of deceased Cornell student offers reward for information regarding his death

Antonio Tsialas and parents Photo: CNN

ITHACA, NY - Cornell University student, Antonio Tsialas was only eighteen years old when he died after attending an unregistered fraternity-sponsored event.

Now, his parents are offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information related to the circumstances leading up to their son’s death.

According to CNN, the Tsialas family is taking out a full-page ad in Cornell’s student newspaper to request the student body’s help in putting together the pieces of what happened on the night Antonio Tsialas’s was last seen alive.

University President, Martha E. Pollack confirms that Tsialas and other first-year students attended an October 24th fraternity-sponsored event where alcohol was served. This was the last time he was seen. The next day, the 18-year-old was reported missing, and on October 26, his body was discovered in Cornell University’s botanic gardens.

Ryan Lombardi, Vice President for Student and Campus Life, says foul play was not suspected, but investigators are still looking into exactly what happened.

President Pollack spoke out regarding Tsialas’s death by posting a statement on the university’s website. She wrote, "While we do not yet have definitive answers about the cause of his death, it is already widely known that an unregistered fraternity-sponsored event took place on October 24, that alcohol was served, and that first-year students, including Mr. Tsialas, were in attendance."

The university has responded by banning nearly all social events for the fall semester.

But the Tsialas family wants more.

The family’s attorney, David Bianchi, echoes this, by saying, “(they are) very upset that this fraternity would host a party in violation of the rules.”

He went on to allege the fraternity served alcohol to underage students at the event Tsialas attended, saying, "Antonio got drunk, left the event and then he disappeared and we don’t know exactly how he died. We’re hoping… that people will come forward with information from that night.”

In the post below, the Tsialas family provides a special number for the public to contact them with information related to their son's death.