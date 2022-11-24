Family faces difficult Thanksgiving as toddler's killing remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Thursday marked Tye Toliver's first Thanksgiving without her son, Devin Page Jr.

It's been seven months since Devin, just 3 years old, was killed by a stray bullet while lying in his bed. Police said bullets flew into the family's home after a shootout erupted outside.

Toliver had pictures of her son hanging over the fireplace Thursday as a reminder of what her family has lost.

"I feel rage because of the fact that someone took him from me, but also I feel warmness in my heart," she said. "There was never a moment when he wasn't smiling."

But the first holiday season without her son was nothing anyone could prepare her for.

"I'm dreading Thanksgiving," Toliver said. "I'm depressed. I'm extremely stressed and tired."

But what frustrates her even more than the painful reminders this holiday season is the fact that her son's killer is still on the loose.

"That really angers me, because of the fact that my son doesn't get to enjoy that and the person or people who did this are," she said. "With God and the rest of the prayers that we will get it before the end of the year, that justice will be served."