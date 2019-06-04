Family discovers graduation cake made of plastic foam

Photo: WHDH

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A Texas family could have used a saw instead of a knife to slice a graduation cake from Walmart that was made of plastic foam.

MarsyFlores says the retail giant's store in Pasadena, Texas, had lost her order for a two-tier cake that she wanted for her daughter's graduation party. She says the manager told her to pick any other cake on display and the store added a picture to the frosting.

All was well until it was time to cut the cake and they discovered plastic foam under the frosting. She returned to the store where a manager gave her a $60 gift card for the value of the cake, another gift card, and a real cake.

In a statement, Walmart said it was "the result of a misunderstanding."