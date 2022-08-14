Family claims Saturday night fatal shooting was self-defense; 24-year-old man killed

BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death along Florida Boulevard Saturday night after a domestic incident, and the family of the shooter says a woman shot her boyfriend out of self-defense.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 24-year-old Kaylon Shaw's body was found in a grassy area along Florida Boulevard near Jones Creek shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Shaw was shot and killed in a domestic incident. Family members of Shaw's girlfriend, the alleged shooter, said the girlfriend shot and killed Shaw in self-defense.

“Well to begin with, it goes way back. He was very very abusive. They got into a big argument or fight or something yesterday evening when she came home from work. He threatened to kill her and her children. Luckily, the kids weren't here. The neighbors say they started fighting in the parking lot and she was running to my house. He had a gun in his hand behind her. He tripped and fell, and when he fell the gun flew out of his hand, she picked up the gun and he lunged at her and she shot him in the stomach,” said great grandmother Constance Johnson.

Johnson said Shaw isn’t the only victim here.

“I had talked to her and talked to her about getting out of the relationship. She puts him out. She takes him back. She puts him out. She takes him back,” Johnson said.

Johnson has been living at the complex for five years and says things like this do not happen often.

“It's normally quiet since I've been back here. There's been only one other domestic violence and thankfully it did not end in a killing,” she recalled.

After learning about what happened last night, the grandmother has one thing to say.

“Please stop all this domestic violence. If you can't get along then separate,” she exclaimed.

Johnson told WBRZ the girlfriend is at home and not in jail at this time.