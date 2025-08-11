Family awarded $4.4 million for accident that killed 2 children on Bluff Road

ASCENSION – An Ascension Parish jury awarded $4.4 million to a mother and father for the death of their two children who were struck and killed by an SUV in July 2014 on Bluff Road.

The SUV was driven by 24-year-old Shawnette Taylor, who lost control when her vehicle's wheel veered off the road down an embankment. The embankment caused the vehicle to drive into a group of five people, including a six-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl. The two children were killed and the three adults in the group were taken to an area hospital following the accident.

Attorney Eulis Simien, Jr represented the parents of the two children, David Lanus and Shayla Lanus, in their case against the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Simien said that they are happy the jury acknowledged that the embankment is a dangerous design.

"The obviously dangerous manner in which the embankment was constructed and maintained should have never been allowed and despite the denial of the Louisiana Department of Transportation, the jury sent a message, which was a mandate for improved safety for the citizens using the highways of Louisiana," Simien said.

Along with Eulis Simien, Jr, the Lanus family was also represented by Jimmy Simien of the Simien & Simien, LLC Law Firm.