Family asks for community's help in cheering on courageous teen who is making a difference

A 17-year-old from Watson decided to fast-track her senior year of high school to make a difference in her country and now her family wants help showing her how much she is loved.

"Growing up Victoria could never find an activity she was passionate about," Laurie Williamson said about her sister Victoria Williamson. "She tried soccer, gymnastics, acting, singing, art, playing the piano, and she was even on our school's cross country team."

Victoria knew she wanted to travel the world. Then a conversation with a friend who is a Marined, plus an invitation to a physical training session at the Hammond recruiting station, changed her life.

"Tori was officially enlisted and accepted into the Marine Corps training program in 2021," Laurie said.

Keep in mind, this was also Victoria's senior year of high school at Live Oak so she did it virtually. She finished all of her required coursework in five months. Victoria even skipped prom night, trading in her gown and heels for fatigues and boots.

"She was quickly promoted to squad leader of her pool," Laurie said. "And in October she was named guide for her pool. She was the middle man between her peers and their superiors."

Victoria has been at boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina almost seven weeks. her family really misses her.

"Our only communication with her is through letters," Laurie said. "Each letter she asks for more letters from home. I believe getting the community involved would really show her how many back home are cheering her on."

If you'd like to send a letter to Victoria you can send it to P.O. Box 712, Watson, LA 70786. Her family says they will make sure she gets them.