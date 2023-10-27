77°
Families notified after weapon found in Plaquemine High School student's backpack
PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish School Board on Friday notified families about a weapon found in a backpack on the campus of Plaquemine High School.
Officials said the weapon was "immediately confiscated" and there was no threat to students or staff. They did not specify the type of weapon in a letter to parents.
The matter is being investigated by the school system and the sheriff's office.
"It is very disappointing that this took place and you can be assured that we take safety very seriously and appropriate action will occur to address this situation," superintendent Louis Voiron, Jr., said in the letter.
