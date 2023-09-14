Famed musician Yo-Yo Ma to play with Baton Rouge Symphony

BATON ROUGE - Famed musician Yo-Yo Ma is set to perform alongside the Baton Rouge Symphony in March 2024 as part of the 25th performance of the Pennington Family Foundation Great Performers in Concert series.

According to the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, Ma will perform for one night on March 2, 2024. Ma's discography consists of more than 120 albums, including 19 Grammy Award winners. He also has been awarded the National Medal of the Arts in 2001 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, alongside other awards. He has performed for nine American presidents, most recently on the occasion of President Biden’s inauguration.

Tickets are currently on sale at this link.