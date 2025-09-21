71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

False River drawdown to be suspended

7 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, October 25 2017 Oct 25, 2017 October 25, 2017 10:49 AM October 25, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be suspending the False River drawdown.

The drawdown began last month and was scheduled to end in January. Its purpose is to improve water quality, reduce sediment and improve fishing.

Trending News

The False River Civic Association listed the current lake level Wednesday at 17.4 feet, which the association says is slightly higher than expected due to rain water still draining into the lake.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days