False River drawdown to be suspended

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be suspending the False River drawdown.

The drawdown began last month and was scheduled to end in January. Its purpose is to improve water quality, reduce sediment and improve fishing.

The False River Civic Association listed the current lake level Wednesday at 17.4 feet, which the association says is slightly higher than expected due to rain water still draining into the lake.