False River back open to boat traffic at noon

POINTE COUPEE - With the inspection of False River completed on Saturday morning, all boat launches and waterways on the river will be open again at noon.

Pointe Coupee officials closed all public and private boat launches on False River until further notice on Thursday due to high water. The inspection was completed by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the sheriff’s office.

Officials needed to confirm that the water level was at 17 feet or below before the waterways could be reopened to the public. Debris inspection was also required in the wake of recent record flooding before officials could deem the river safe for recreational boat traffic.