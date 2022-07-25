90°
Latest Weather Blog
False River back open to boat traffic at noon
POINTE COUPEE - With the inspection of False River completed on Saturday morning, all boat launches and waterways on the river will be open again at noon.
Pointe Coupee officials closed all public and private boat launches on False River until further notice on Thursday due to high water. The inspection was completed by the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the sheriff’s office.
Officials needed to confirm that the water level was at 17 feet or below before the waterways could be reopened to the public. Debris inspection was also required in the wake of recent record flooding before officials could deem the river safe for recreational boat traffic.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After months-long wait, Tigerland bridge finally poised to reopen
-
Long-awaited Pete Maravich statue to be unveiled later today
-
Huge community turnout for first responder in need of blood after being...
-
15-year-old shot near Port Allen motel overnight, 'several' people in custody
-
Protect Our Protectors - Sunday Journal
Sports Video
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West
-
Southeastern picked as preseason favorites at Southland Media Days
-
Florida head coach Billy Napier taking what he learned from Louisiana to...