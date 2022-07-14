72°
False alarm: Pride of 14 lions didn't escape nature park in South Africa

3 years 1 month 3 days ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 June 10, 2019 12:45 PM June 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

UPDATE: Officials say a pride of 14 lions didn't escape from the Kruger National Park last week.

According to ABC News, after closer inspection authorities found "that the pride was not from Kruger, but had been living and hunting in the area for a considerable time. The lions now will be left undisturbed in their home territory."

SOUTH AFRICA - Authorities in South Africa are trying to recapture a pride of 14 lions that escaped from a nature park earlier this week.

According to ABC News, the lions escaped from Kruger National Park. The park is one of the biggest reserves in Africa.  Officials say the reserve is largely fenced off and it’s unclear how the lions got out.

The pride was spotted roaming near a mine in the Limpopo Province.

"Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all times," the government said.

Once captured, the lions will be released back into the park.

