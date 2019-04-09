81°
Facebook tweaks tools for remembering deceased loved ones

1 hour 5 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2019 Apr 9, 2019 April 09, 2019 8:22 AM April 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook says it will use artificial intelligence to help find profiles of people who have died, so their friends and family members won't get, for instance, painful reminders about their birthday.

The social network said Tuesday that it is also adding a "tributes" section to accounts that have been memorialized, that is, designated as belonging to someone who has died. Friends and family members will be able to write posts and share photos in this section to remember their loved one.

Facebook is also tightening its rules around who can memorialize an account. Until now, anyone could do this by sending the company proof that someone had died, such an obituary.

Now, it will have to be a friend or family member.

