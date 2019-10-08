66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ExxonMobil Chemical Company announces flaring as part of planned maintenance

1 hour 15 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 8:01 AM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil has issued a courtesy notification to let area residents know The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Chemical Company will be flaring this week as part of planned maintenance of our operations.

Flares are safety control devices intended to consume excess hydrocarbons. Scheduled maintenance such as this is intermittent, but necessary to ensure continued safe and reliable operations.

The company apologizes for any inconvenience the flaring may cause.       

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days