Explosion of propane tank in Erwinville injures one person, airlifted to hospital

1 hour 20 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 8:41 PM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ERWINVILLE - One person was injured Monday night when a propane tank exploded and burned their face. 

Authorities said the person was airlifted from Erwinville to a hospital in Baton Rouge. The explosion happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. 

No information on the person's condition has been released. 

