Explosion at chemical plant near Lake Charles leaves 6 hurt

WESTLAKE - A massive smoke cloud appeared over a chemical plant in southwest Louisiana after a reported explosion at the facility late Wednesday morning.

Westlake Chemical reported six workers were hurt in the explosion at the plant just outside Lake Charles. Five of them were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The company said the explosion happened after a fire broke out near a storage tank that had been take out of service for maintenance.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for the surrounding area, but it has since been lifted.

Read the full statement from Westlake Chemical below.

"This morning, January 26, 2022, Westlake Chemical Corporation experienced an industrial accident at its Lake Charles South plant in Westlake, Louisiana. Our first priority was the safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities around the plant. A fire occurred in the vicinity of a storage tank that had been taken out of service for maintenance. The fire was quickly brought under control. All employees and contractors working in the vicinity of the tank have been accounted for. Six individuals working in the vicinity of the tank were injured, of whom five individuals were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured individuals and their families.

Local and state authorities were notified and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway."