Experts explain 112% increase in child solicitation cases in Louisiana over past three years

LOUISIANA - The state of Louisiana has seen a dramatic increase in cases involving sexual predators pursuing children online.

In 2021 there were 3,478 reported incidents, in 2022 there were 6,128, reported, and then in 2023 it skyrocketed to 13,644 reported cases in the state. That is a 112% increase in three years, with officials telling WBRZ that 2024 is looking to match or surpass that number.

The increase in reported incidents has led to a surge in arrests as well. David Ferris, the Cyber Crime Unit Supervisor, says that as they receive the cases, they target the offenders who pose the most danger and provide the most opportunity for them to rescue children.

"We are receiving so many cases at this point that we are essentially triaging the cases as they come in," Ferris said.

Ferris also told WBRZ they get reports from many sources, including parents, teachers, or even the children themselves.

"We also receive them through children reporting it through social media platforms using the report abuse button themselves," Ferris said.

Mental health professionals like Lori Anderson say a child will continue to need help long after an arrest is made.

"It becomes trauma packed on trauma; it's so important to reach out even after the situation is over, still get help for those individuals," Anderson said.

Anderson told WBRZ the trauma caused can affect those affected for a lifetime, especially if the victims do not get the right support.

"When people go through those types of traumas, it can lead to substance abuse problems later in life, unhealthy behaviors on how to cope with things so it can just snowball as they get older especially if it goes without being addressed. " Anderson said.

Ferris and Anderson both told me technology is a double-edged sword. It helps solve these cases, but it also gives predators more platforms through which to go after kids.

They both urge people to reach out to anyone that may be going through any type of abuse.