Expect delays through Baton Rouge after oversized load breakdown on I-10 W
BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open but expect heavy delays during the morning Tuesday due to an oversized load breakdown on I-10 W at Acadian.
Lanes were closed around 9:30 Tuesday, causing a traffic jam stretching back to Essen on I-10 W and onto I-12 W before the 10/12 Split.
A truck hauling what appeared to be large piping was stopped along the on-ramp lane against the guard rail of I-10 W at Acadian. Equipment needed to shift the load around was closing all but one lane - the far, left lane - of I-10 W.
