Expect closures on Old Bridge daily for one week starting Aug. 1
BATON ROUGE - Starting Tuesday, expect lane closures on the Old Bridge will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily through Friday.
According to DOTD, one westbound lane of the Old Bridge will be closed every day from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m..
A full eastbound closure will occur on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m..
No oversized loads over 10 feet will be allowed.
