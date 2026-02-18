Ex-Xavier president, civil rights leader Norman C. Francis, dead at age 94

NEW ORLEANS — Norman C. Francis, a civil rights leader who served as president of Xavier University for nearly five decades, has died. He was 94.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom winner died Wednesday at Ochsner Hospital, his family said.

Francis was the first Black person to serve as president of the country's only Catholic historically Black college or university.

According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, Francis integrated Loyola University's College of Law and later advised eight U.S. presidents. Francis also helped form Liberty Bank, one of the largest African-American-owned banks in the country.

He guided Xavier after Hurricane Katrina, and also chaired the Louisiana Recovery Authority set up following the storm.

"While many knew him as the former president of Xavier University, as a civil rights leader, and as a respected voice for justice and equality on both the local and national stage, we knew him simply as Daddy — a man whose greatest joy came from family gatherings, quiet moments of prayer, and encouraging those around him to live with purpose and kindness," his family said.

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, of Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, said Francis' passing has left his heart "truly broken." Carter issued the following statement:

"Dr. Norman C. Francis was my mentor, a servant leader, and a giant whose steady hand shaped not only an institution but my family’s destiny. His leadership at Xavier University of Louisiana was historic. He broke barriers as the first Black and first lay president of the university, and only the second African American to lead a Catholic university in the United States. For forty-seven years, he guided Xavier with principled, unwavering strength, becoming the longest-serving university president in the nation. He built buildings, expanded opportunity, welcomed the Freedom Riders, rebuilt after Katrina, and transformed Xavier into a national leader in preparing students for medical and professional schools," Carter said.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry posted the following statement on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Norman Francis was a tremendous icon in both civil rights and education. His courage and vision shaped Xavier University into the institution it is today. He will be deeply missed by all. Sharon and I are praying for the Francis family and trust he is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Blanche."