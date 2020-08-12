81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ex-mayor of Louisiana town charged with malfeasance

2 hours 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Wednesday, August 12 2020 Aug 12, 2020 August 12, 2020 5:45 AM August 12, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MONROE, La. (AP) — The former mayor of a Louisiana town has been charged with malfeasance in office.

The News-Star reports that former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland was taken into custody Tuesday, following an indictment by a grand jury Friday.

The charge followed a November report by the state Legislative Auditor’s Office that said Breland may have violated state law by directing the town to make expenditures of $3.1 million in bond proceeds that were inconsistent with the stated purpose of the bond.

It was not clear if Breland had an attorney who could speak for him. The News-Star reported his bond was set at $25,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days