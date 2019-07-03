90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Eviction notice posted at Atcha Bakery & Cafe near LSU

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A well-known restaurant located just outside the gates of LSU's campus is apparently closing down.

A notice spotted at the front entrance of Atcha Bakery & Cafe on Nicholson Drive Wednesday is ordering ownership to vacate the building. The document cites unpaid rent dues as the reason for the eviction.

Calls to the business went unanswered Wednesday afternoon.

