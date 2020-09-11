Even with COVID-19 precautions, LSU Tiger Band not missing a beat

BATON ROUGE - The sounds emanating from LSU's Tiger Band practices are familiar, but what those practices look like is anything but.

"Six feet apart, we have to wear our mask," junior Lauren Domingue said. "It's a lot different in the sense of connecting with people, too."

The Golden Band is spreading out to practice, using the Greek Theater in addition to the band hall field. Practices also feature smaller groups. For band members, the new format is taking some getting used to.

"In music, it all relies on time," drum major Taylor Brownfield said. "So, the farther back a person, the more time it will take their sound to get to me and I'm trying to lead the ensemble."

Also new to practices, bell covers on instruments and shields on others to prevent particles from spreading.

Arguably the biggest change for band members, not taking the field in Tiger Stadium this fall. Instead, a smaller number will be in the stands from start to finish.

"Each game is just amazing," Domingue, who plays the saxophone, said. "Now that we're only going to get to be in the stadium a couple of times, it's just going to be that much more amazing."

Even though there are no halftime performances to perfect, the Tiger Band is still going through show music and marching techniques to stay sharp for when members can return to the field.

Brownfield says this year will be all about adapting. And adapting to a new practice location comes with some perks for both members and others on campus.

"Here where we're rehearsing people can actually walk by and see, this is the band and they're rehearsing," Brownfield said. "So it's really cool. I'd say some of the public has actually come out and started watching. I think that's awesome that they get to be even closer to the organization."