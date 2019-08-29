81°
ESPN says 'no call' ref is NFL's best
New Orleans - ESPN writers like to make a lot of bold predictions and statements at the start of the NFL season and one ranking has Saints fans shaking their heads.
ESPN experts ranked the NFL's best referees and Bill Vinovich, the head official during the 2019 NFC Championship game, was voted the best. Saints fans have not forgotten the pass interference penalty not called on Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman near the end of the game.
ESPN's reason for Vinovich's high rating is that his crew calls the "fewest penalties per game."
