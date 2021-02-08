53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez passes away at 58

1 hour 24 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, February 08 2021 Feb 8, 2021 February 08, 2021 8:52 AM February 08, 2021 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Pedro Gomez Photo: ESPN

A respected journalist with ESPN passed away Sunday (Feb. 7), CNN reports.

The news outlet referred to a statement from ESPN, stating that longtime sports reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58. 

ESPN and Sports Content Chairman James Pitaro praised Pedro's expertise in his field and mourned the loss of his colleague, saying, "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all."

A prolific writer, Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 from the Arizona Republic, where he was a sports columnist and national baseball writer for about six years, the network said in a news release Sunday. He'd previously written for the Sacramento Bee, the San Jose Mercury News, the Miami Herald, the San Diego Union, and the Miami News.

Best known for his coverage of Major League Baseball, Gomez covered more than 25 World Series and 22 All-Star Games throughout his career, ESPN said.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his daughter Sierra, and two sons named Rio and Dante.

According to Gomez's family, he passed away while at home. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days