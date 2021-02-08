ESPN reporter Pedro Gomez passes away at 58

Pedro Gomez Photo: ESPN

A respected journalist with ESPN passed away Sunday (Feb. 7), CNN reports.

The news outlet referred to a statement from ESPN, stating that longtime sports reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58.

ESPN and Sports Content Chairman James Pitaro praised Pedro's expertise in his field and mourned the loss of his colleague, saying, "Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all."

A prolific writer, Gomez joined ESPN in 2003 from the Arizona Republic, where he was a sports columnist and national baseball writer for about six years, the network said in a news release Sunday. He'd previously written for the Sacramento Bee, the San Jose Mercury News, the Miami Herald, the San Diego Union, and the Miami News.