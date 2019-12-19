ESPN releases 'MegaCast' details for CFB Semifinal broadcasts

Baton Rouge - Tiger fans can pick and choose how they'll watch LSU take on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. ESPN's 'MegaCast' presentation is returning for the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

The Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl doubleheader on December 28th will include programming spanning ESPN's entire network.

ESPN will air it's traditional broadcast on ESPN, but Tiger fans can hear the LSU Hometown Radio broadcast on SEC network. The production also offers a multi-angle presentation on ESPN 2, a "Film Room" presentation with coaches on ESPNU, and a special "Skycast" view from behind the line of scrimmage on ESPNEWS.

LSU plays Oklahoma in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl at 3:00 p.m. on December 28th.

Ohio State plays Clemson in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl at 7:00 p.m. on December 28th.