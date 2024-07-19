ESPN names Tiger Stadium the best college football stadium in America

BATON ROUGE — Ahead of its 100th anniversary celebration, Tiger Stadium has been named the best college football stadium in the country in a new ESPN poll of college football writers.

According to ESPN, 14 of ESPN college football writers ranked the best stadiums in the sport with "no parameters, no criteria." Writers were asked to submit their top 20 stadiums in order and each stadium was awarded points based on their standings. Forty-two stadiums received at least one vote

Death Valley received 247 out of 280 possible points, with writer Chris Low calling the field "pure nirvana for football fans."

"When the Golden Band From Tigerland hits those first four notes upon stepping onto the field for pregame festivities, there's nothing else quite like it," Low said.

Rounding out the top 5 were the Rose Bowl, Michigan Stadium, Notre Dame Stadium and Beaver Stadium at Penn State.

LSU is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Tiger Stadium with new lighting and signage improvements, as well as a game honoring the stadium's legacy on Oct. 12 against Ole Miss.