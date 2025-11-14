62°
ESPN, ABC, other Disney-owned channels returning to YouTube TV

Source: Adam Schefter
By: WBRZ Staff

The Walt Disney Company and YouTube TV have reached a multi-year distribution agreement, bringing Disney-owned channels like ABC and ESPN back to YouTube TV.

The agreement ends a weeks-long dispute between the media giants that kept several channels off YouTube TV. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, those channels were restored to YouTube TV subscribers on Friday night. 

