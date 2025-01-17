Erwinville resident relocates due to gas smell from nearby Exxon station

ERWINVILLE - Residents who live behind an Erwinville gas station say they've had to find other sleeping arrangements because of the smell of gas in their homes.

Tiffany Victorian is staying at her daughter’s house in Maringouin because of the smell behind the Exxon station.

She said she's had to leave her home twice now because the smell of a gas leak made its way into her home, making her feel sick.

"All of a sudden my chest started hurting and I was like 'okay something's wrong.' So I just sat there for a minute and I could smell a hint of the gas and I was like 'not again,'" Victorian said. "I started walking around and of course, I just packed my bag and came back over here last night."

It's coming from a ditch feet away from her home, where the gas station had a leak seep in.

“Upon inspection, personnel observed a sheen in a ditch adjacent to an Exxon gas station at the location. The gas station is deploying booms to contain and recover product from the ditch for initial cleanup efforts," the Louisiana Department Of Environmental Quality said in a statement, adding that they will continue to monitor the cleanup and repair.

Victorian said she and her neighbors were never notified.

"No one has officially notified us, and I blame it on the store, the owners of the store because as soon as you found out there's a problem, you're right there in a residential community behind you, you should have notified the residents," Victorian said.

The owners of the gas station refused WBRZ’s request for comment but told us they contacted officials as soon as they became aware of the problem. They confirmed they did not speak with the residents nearby.

Victorian said she hopes she's able to go home, and not have to leave again.

"I've always been told if you smell gas you need to leave," Victorian said. "Hopefully I can sleep in my own bed."