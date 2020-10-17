Entergy restores power to all Hurricane Delta victims

BATON ROUGE - Entergy Louisiana has restored power to all customers who can safely receive it after the severe weather brought on by Hurricane Delta.

Entergy announced on Saturday that all of their customers in Louisiana now have power after one week since Hurricane Delta hit the state.

“Even though some communities are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the support our customers have shown to the thousands of men and women restoring power following Hurricane Delta was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I can’t say it enough: Getting the lights back on following devastating hurricanes is what we do. It’s who we are. We’ll always be there for our communities, no matter the storm. The people of Louisiana have always been there for us, and we’re glad we could be there for them when they needed us most.”

According to Entergy, a storm team of approximately 9,000 worked quickly and safely to restore power to customers.

Delta made landfall on Friday, Oct. 9, near Creole, Louisiana, which is less than 15 miles east of where Hurricane Laura caused damage six weeks before.

Hurricane Delta knocked out power to approximately 320,000 Entergy Louisiana customers.