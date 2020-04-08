Entergy, other local companies dole out $290k in relief efforts and provide healthcare workers with food

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana resident ride out the coronavirus pandemic along with the rest of the world, Entergy is proving that it's willing to do even more than keep the lights on for its customers.

The company has partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), ExxonMobil, LMOGA Foundation, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Humana to provide up to $290,000 in much-needed relief funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of special note is Entergy's support of healthcare workers who remain on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

Entergy Louisiana is making sure these workers receive nutritious meals by donating $100,000 to a specialized BRAF fund called Fueling the Fight.

Fueling the Fight covers the cost of food and labor associated with providing meals to front-line hospital workers and nonprofit organizations.

The company will also match individual donations up to $50,000 and has asked other corporations in the area to give as well.

So far, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and Humana have each pledged an additional $50,000.

ExxonMobil Baton Rouge and the ExxonMobil Pipeline Company are together donating a total of $40,000 in the first wave of contributions. ExxonMobil is also supporting local relief efforts by providing gas card donations to area hospitals and nonprofits.

“As one of the largest businesses in the Baton Rouge area, this is simply us doing the right thing,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. “We pride ourselves on being there when our communities need us, and this is us simply answering that call. Through this donation, we’re able to help out such a wide array of people, and I’m thrilled our business partners are pitching in to do the same.”

Meals will be provided by restaurants associated with the Better Together Restaurant Coalition, and will serve the dual purpose of helping to keep individuals in the restaurant industry employed while feeding people and organizations directly involved in fighting health issues and nutritional needs associated with COVID-19.

Individuals wishing to give can do so online at BRAF.org.