Entergy establishes relief fund for customers amid COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS- In an effort to help working families that are experiencing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Entergy Charitable Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

"During this challenging time, we are helping lessen the impact of this crisis on the most vulnerable in our communities," said Leo Denault, CEO and chairman of Entergy Corporation. "I strongly encourage our business partners to join us in this effort."

Most heavily impacted by the crisis are ALICE households, low-wage working families, and low-income elderly and disabled customers, which are roughly 40%-50% of Entergy's customer base, the company said in a statement.

Entergy shareholders are committing $700,000 to the relief fund to help qualifying customers with basic needs such as food and nutrition, rent and mortgage assistance, and other critical necessities until financial situations become more stable.

Shareholders will also match employee contributions to the relief efforts of local United Way organizations up to $100,000 to maximize the impact.

The company is also temporarily suspending customer disconnects and developing bill payment solutions and tools to help customers pay their accumulated balances once the disconnect moratorium is lifted.

Entergy has already established its 'The Power to Care' program, which provides emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals.

Entergy's COVID-19 preparations and response information can be found at entergy.com/coronavirus.