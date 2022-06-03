87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Enraged woman attacked Neighborhood Walmart employee with box cutter, deputies say

2 hours 35 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, June 03 2022 Jun 3, 2022 June 03, 2022 11:37 AM June 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood Walmart was stabbed after he tried to break up a fight in the store's self-checkout line. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the employee stepped in after a woman got into an argument at the store on Coursey Boulevard. Deputies said the woman was armed with a box cutter and attacked the worker when he tried to intervene.

The attacker fled the store and was later arrested at her home, according to the sheriff's office. She is facing a charge of aggravated battery.

The victim was not seriously hurt. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days