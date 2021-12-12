50°
Engineers to discuss Pecue I-10 interchange

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 25 2016 Jan 25, 2016 January 25, 2016 10:50 PM January 25, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Engineers will discuss their environmental assessment of a proposed interchange on I-10 at Pecue Lane Thursday.

The hearing will discuss the findings of the study, the first leg of a proposed construction project. Since the project is in its infancy, there is not a firm timetable on possible construction.

The project could create exit and entrances on I-10 to Pecue and connect Pecue Lane to Stumberg Lane. Should it be accomplished, the Pecue to Stumberg drive would create a new throughway between Perkins Road and Coursey.

Trending News

The meeting about the environmental assessment is Thursday, January 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Woman's Hospital Conference Center off Airline Highway.
