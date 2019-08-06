84°
End of summer: Students to head back to school
BATON ROUGE - It's time for area students to head back to class.
Students in Baker and St. Helena have all ready returned. Several other area school districts are starting back up this week.
Wednesday:
Iberville
West Baton Rouge
Thursday:
Ascension
Assumption
East Baton Rouge
Central
PointeCoupee
St. Mary
Zachary
Friday:
Livingston
St. James
West Feliciana
August 12:
East Feliciana
Tangipahoa
