EMS says 2 dead, 4 hurt in North Carolina university shooting

4 hours 52 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 April 30, 2019 6:27 PM April 30, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WPLG
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.
  
Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.
  
UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It's unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.

  
Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.
