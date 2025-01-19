Emergency responders surround State Police complex; source tells WBRZ agency was targeted by bomb threat

BATON ROUGE — Emergency workers responded to Louisiana State Police headquarters along Independence Boulevard on Sunday morning after what a source told WBRZ was a bomb threat targeting the agency.

In addition to State Police, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Baton Rouge Fire Department had people stationed outside. A BRPD spokeswoman said her agency wasn't involved and the fire department referred calls to State Police.

A source told WBRZ Sunday morning that someone had threatened the State Police.

"I can confirm we are there staging," spokesman Curt Monte said. "Any info other than that will have to come from state police."

Lt. Jared Sandifer said the Louisiana State Police received a bomb threat through a phone call early Sunday morning, and multiple agencies would be performing a sweep of every building on the campus out of an abundance of caution.

"We do have employees here, we do believe that they are safe, it is controlled access," he said, "So there are people in the building but they have all been notified of what's going on. We have told other employees not to come to the campus until it is swept."

This threat is still being investigated.