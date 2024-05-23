Emergency Medical Service workers honored during National EMS Week

BATON ROUGE — This week is EMS Week, which celebrates all emergency medical service workers across the state. Each day, EMS workers sacrifice their time and give it their all to save people in emergency situations.

"Its the 50th anniversary of EMS week, so were honoring the people in the field of ems who have sacrificed their time, skill and service to serve their communities," said Ian Vincent, operations manager at Acadian Ambulance.

Classes are also held each month that welcomes new service providers to the team and it continues to grow every year.

Tripp Blanchard, who is the quality improvement coordinator at Acadian says that offering outreach and programs to kids now, may encourage them to become an EMS worker.

EMS Week runs through May 25.