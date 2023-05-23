87°
Latest Weather Blog
Emergency helicopter lands on I-12 after wreck near Walker; 2 people taken to hospital
WALKER - I-12 East was briefly blocked off in Livingston Parish as first responders landed a helicopter on the interstate Tuesday afternoon.
Sources tell WBRZ an AirMed helicopter landed on the eastbound side of the interstate just before the Walker exit following a crash around noon. Two people were taken to a hospital, with at least one of them being airlifted from the scene.
No other details related to the crash were immediately available.
Trending News
The interstate was fully reopened by 12:40 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found in Mississippi River, washed up near USS Kidd
-
Video shows machete-swinging man trying to break into Mandeville home
-
Bill to create crime prevention district around LSU passes through House, could...
-
Insurance Commissioner working to bring insurance companies back to the state and...
-
Corruption watchdogs question move giving Council on Aging CEO full access to...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View