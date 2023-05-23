Emergency helicopter lands on I-12 after wreck near Walker; 2 people taken to hospital

WALKER - I-12 East was briefly blocked off in Livingston Parish as first responders landed a helicopter on the interstate Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell WBRZ an AirMed helicopter landed on the eastbound side of the interstate just before the Walker exit following a crash around noon. Two people were taken to a hospital, with at least one of them being airlifted from the scene.

No other details related to the crash were immediately available.

The interstate was fully reopened by 12:40 p.m.