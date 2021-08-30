74°
Emergency evacuation order issued in Plaquemines Parish

1 hour 39 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, August 29 2021 Aug 29, 2021 August 29, 2021 11:57 PM August 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

An evacuation notice has been issued for residents in Lafitte after reports of an issue with a levee.

Plaquemines Parish Government is asking people near the Alliance to Oakville Floodgate to evacuate immediately after the failure. Reports say the floodwaters are heading northbound on Hwy 23 from Alliance.

Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told media outlets in New Orleans help is needed now because 200 people are stranded and in imminent danger.

