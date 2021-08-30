Emergency evacuation order issued in Plaquemines Parish

An evacuation notice has been issued for residents in Lafitte after reports of an issue with a levee.

Plaquemines Parish Government is asking people near the Alliance to Oakville Floodgate to evacuate immediately after the failure. Reports say the floodwaters are heading northbound on Hwy 23 from Alliance.

Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. told media outlets in New Orleans help is needed now because 200 people are stranded and in imminent danger.