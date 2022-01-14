45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Emergency crews respond to church fire in North Baton Rouge Friday morning

1 hour 26 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, January 14 2022 Jan 14, 2022 January 14, 2022 6:40 AM January 14, 2022 in News
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a church fire in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

The flames were found coming from Good Shepard Missionary Baptist Church, located in the 2900 block of Mission Drive.

BRFD officials say they responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. and by 6:25 a.m., the department told WBRZ the fire was under control.

There are no reported injuries in the blaze and it is unclear at this time what ignited the flame, but the cause is under investigation.

Trending News

A WBRZ crew is on the scene gathering the details. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days