Emergency crews respond to church fire in North Baton Rouge Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a church fire in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

The flames were found coming from Good Shepard Missionary Baptist Church, located in the 2900 block of Mission Drive.

BRFD officials say they responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. and by 6:25 a.m., the department told WBRZ the fire was under control.

There are no reported injuries in the blaze and it is unclear at this time what ignited the flame, but the cause is under investigation.

A WBRZ crew is on the scene gathering the details. Check back for updates.