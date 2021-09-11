73°
Emergency contacts for area parishes, Red Cross
If you need to be rescued, please call the emergency contact for the parish where you are.
Red Cross 855-489-2528
East Baton Rouge Parish, 225-389-2100. Can also text 911.
Livingston Parish emergency, 225-686-3996
Tangipahoa Parish emergency, 985-748-3211
Ascension emergency, 225-621-8300 option 1.
