Elementary school students gift Joe Burrow with book of letters, 'Way to Geaux Jeaux'

BATON ROUGE - At 23 years young, Joe Burrow led the LSU Tigers to numerous victories, earned the 2019 Heisman Trophy, and encouraged an incredible nationwide wave of gratitude that resulted in a nearly $350K donation to an impoverished Ohio community.

This week, some of his biggest fans took the time to tell him how much they appreciate his accomplishments.

A class of first-graders at LSU's University Lab School wrote letters to Burrow, expressing their encouragement and support.

They bound the letters in a book entitled 'Way to Geaux Jeaux,' and then sent the book to the star quarterback, hoping it would help him do his best in the upcoming Peach Bowl and beyond.

Teachers and parents posted on social media that Burrow received the notes Tuesday.

LSU Tiger Stadium's north end zone is about 3,500 feet from University Lab.