Electrical fire forces LSU to clear out class building Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - A small fire prompted LSU to empty out classrooms at one of its buildings Tuesday.

An LSU spokesperson said the electrical fire was discovered shortly before noon in the elevator control room of the Journalism building. Photos taken outside showed students filing out of the building as firefighters arrived.

The fire did not appear to cause any major damage, but the building will stay closed the rest of the day due to the lingering smell of smoke.