Electrical fire damages warehouse at auto repair shop Monday night
BATON ROUGE - An auto repair shop on South Choctaw Drive was damaged by an electrical fire Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said crews arrived at Premium Auto Work shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. The fire started in the back of the building and was able to be contained, but the rest of the building sustained severe smoke and water damage.
Investigators said the fire started from an outlet in the back of the shop.
No one was injured.
