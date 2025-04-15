Elderly woman shoots trespasser in North Walker

WALKER – Deputies in Livingston Parish say an elderly homeowner opened fire on an intruder at her home in north Walker Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responding to a disturbance Wednesday found a partially clothed man suffering from a gunshot wound to a leg hiding under a home in the 3500 block of Highway 447.

Sheriff Jason Ard said 46-year-old Robbie Herpich went to a nearby home without permission and caused a disturbance. The homeowner, an elderly woman, made contact with him in her yard.

The woman told deputies that Herpich removed his pants and shoes and walked towards her. Ard said the woman feared for her life and pulled a handgun. Herpich then fled towards the unlocked home.

“The homeowner fired what she thought was a warning shot,” Ard said. “She did hit the subject in the lower leg.”

Ard said Herpich then hid under the home. Investigators learned that he suffers from a mental condition and has not been taking his prescribed medication.

Herpich was charged with criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

“There are no pending charges against the homeowner at this time,” Ard Said.