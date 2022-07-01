Elderly Slidell man convicted in child rape case

Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL - An elderly man could spend the rest of his life in jail after a jury unanimously found him guilty of child sex crimes.

James Bishop, 70, was found guilty of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13, producing child pornography and two counts of molesting a juvenile, according to WWL-TV.

The investigation against Bishop began after a child told a counselor that he inappropriately touched her and recounted years of sexual abuse.

Phone records and Facetime calls from Bishop's devices to the victim helped corroborate the victim's story. Investigators say they found messages of Bishop threatening the victim and saying he would post nude photos of her on Facebook if she did not show herself naked on the calls.

Authorities say they found nude images and call records involving a second victim who also testified against Bishop. Both say the abuse started around the ages of 7 and 8 years old.

A third victim testified at the trial, detailing their own uncomfortable encounters with Bishop.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said Bishop faces life in prison without parole. His sentencing is set for July 19.