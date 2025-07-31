73°
Elderly man killed after being ejected from vehicle during crash

7 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 10:33 AM June 05, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARY PARISH- An 87-year-old man is dead after a crash in St. Mary Parish.

Shortly shortly after 11 a.m. Monday authorities were notified of a two-vehicle crash on LA 87 near Ache-Clement Road. According to a release from state police, the crash claimed the life of Lenis Clements.

The preliminary investigating showed that Clements was attempting to cross LA 87 when his vehicle was hit by a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Kashonda Verrett.

Authorities say Clements was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Verrett was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

