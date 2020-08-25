84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Elayn Hunt Correctional officer arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

9 hours 6 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, August 25 2020 Aug 25, 2020 August 25, 2020 8:13 AM August 25, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE, LA - An officer at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been booked for alleged involvement in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Sergeant Deshunta Miller, a 21-year-old was arrested Monday and booked under one count of Malfeasance in Office: sexual conduct.

Miller was ranked as Sergeant and has been a Correctional Officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since November 12, 2019. She is a probationary employee. the Department says they intend to fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days