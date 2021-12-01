Latest Weather Blog
Edwards restarts stalled community college expansion plans
BATON ROUGE - Construction is moving ahead on a stalled list of upgrades planned for Louisiana's community college campuses.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is announcing the projects at events this week, restarting plans that he stymied earlier this year as he reworked state construction spending amid ongoing budget troubles.
More than half the projects on the $280 million list for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System had been put on hold.
Edwards says planned expansions are beginning on campuses in Alexandria, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. And, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Wednesday the full project list is back on track.
Dardenne said projects had been stalled because the governor first wanted to steer money to campuses' deferred maintenance. A pot of money was earmarked for that effort earlier this year.
